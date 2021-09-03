The Blue Jays and Indians made a good case as the early candidate for game of the year.
The game saw 12 total touchdowns and a pair of second-half lead changes before Washington (1-1) left Pacific (1-1) with a 42-38 victory in Week 2.
Special teams was the difference maker for the Blue Jays, who were able to earn seven points to every six for Pacific in the majority of instances as the Blue Jays went 4-4 in point after tries and 1-2 in two-point conversions while the Indians did not attempt a kick and went 1-6 in two-point tries.
Then, on another special teams play, quarterback and kick returner Camden Millheiser made a 68-yard punt return for the game’s final score with 2:57 remaining.
The Blue Jay defense held firm on the game’s final drive, forcing a turnover on downs and stopping Pacific just short of the red zone at the 27-yard line.
Each team had a breakout performance. For the Blue Jays, it was junior fullback Hanon Jarvis, who ran for three touchdowns and at least 150 yards.
For Pacific, it was junior wide receiver Ethan Hall, who caught two long touchdown passes from quarterback Luke Meyer in the first half.
Standout defensive end Trevor Buhr, a junior, made his return for Washington after sitting out Week 1 with an injury. Buhr added his first career varsity offensive touchdown to his credentials with an eight-yard receiving score in the final seconds of the first half.
Pacific’s running back tandem of Matt Austin and Makai Parton ran for two touchdowns apiece.
Washington’s penultimate score came on a 51-yard run by sophomore Landon Boston.
The Blue Jays stay on the road in Week 3, traveling to take on Warrenton (0-2).
Pacific will open Four Rivers Conference play in Week 3, hosting the two-time defending conference champions, St. Clair (1-0), 19-13 winners in Week 2 at Salem after sitting out Week 1 due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
WAS — 0+21+6+15=42
PAC — 6+14+12+6=38
First Quarter
PAC — Ethan Hall 58 pass from Luke Meyer (run failed), 6:56
Second Quarter
WAS — Hanon Jarvis 34 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 9:07
WAS — Jarvis 58 run (Deckelman kick), 5:51
PAC — Makai Parton 27 run (run failed), 4:49
PAC — Hall 67 pass from Meyer (Izach Reeder pass from Meyer), 2:42
WAS — Trevor Buhr 8 pass from Camden Millheiser (Deckelman kick), 0:04.6
Third Quarter
PAC — Matt Austin 3 run (pass failed), 8:52
PAC — Parton 8 run (pass failed), 5:16
WAS — Jarvis 15 run (run failed), 1:50
Fourth Quarter
PAC — Austin 3 run (run failed), 8:50
WAS — Landon Boston 51 run (Boston run), 8:19
WAS — Millheiser 68 punt return (Deckelman kick), 2:57