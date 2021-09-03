UNION — Marking its home opener at Stierberger Stadium, the Union Wildcats dominated rival St. Francis Borgia Regional, 47-0.
Liam Hughes ran for one touchdown and passed for four others in three quarters of action.
Colton Morrow, Ryan Rapert and Hayden Burke caught touchdown passes. Morrow caught two.
Dalton Voss and Hayden Parmenter also ran for touchdowns.
Union (2-0) opens Four Rivers Conference play next Friday at Sullivan. Borgia (0-2) travels to Cardinal Ritter for its league opener.
Coverage of this game will appear in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Scorehh
BOR — 0-0-0-0=0
UNI — 6-27-7-7=47
First Quarter
UNI — Colton Morrow 32 pass from Liam Hughes (kick failed), 9:49
Second Quarter
UNI — Ryan Rapert 55 pass from Hughes (Luke Koch pass from Hughes), 11:51
UNI — Dalton Voss 24 run (Koch kick), 7:29
UNI — Hayden Burke 64 pass from Hughes (kick failed), 1:40
UNI — Morrow 19 pass from Hughes (run failed) 0:01
Third Quarter
UNI — Hughes 12 run (Koch kick), 1:23
Fourth Quarter
UNI — Hayden Parmenter 69 run (Koch kick), 10:55