Birke Runs for Six
Union running back Wyatt Birke breaks through the line for a 42-yard touchdown in the first quarter Friday at Borgia's Bank of Washington Field. Missourian Photo/Bill Battle

 Bill Battle

There was something for everyone at St. Francis Borgia’s home opener.

The Union Wildcats (2-0) stole the thunder however, defeating the Knights (1-1) in the rivalry contest, 42-20.