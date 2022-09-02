There was something for everyone at St. Francis Borgia’s home opener.
Updated: September 2, 2022 @ 10:36 pm
There was something for everyone at St. Francis Borgia’s home opener.
The Union Wildcats (2-0) stole the thunder however, defeating the Knights (1-1) in the rivalry contest, 42-20.
A packed crowd witnessed the first football game on the newly returfed Bank of Washington Field and besides the action on the field, they got a bright, vivid double rainbow to the east as well.
Anyone who stuck around for the end, got the heavy rain as well.
On the field, Union scored the first three touchdowns, but Borgia didn’t give up. Borgia scored at the end of the first half and cut it to 21-14 in the third quarter.
However, Union scored three more touchdowns in a row to retake a secure lead.
Union returns home to host Sullivan in the Four Rivers Conference opener next Friday. Borgia hosts Strafford.
Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
UNI — 7-14-14-7 = 42
BOR — 0-7-7-6 = 20
First Quarter
UNI — Wyatt Birke 42 run (Luke Koch kick), 10:08
Second Quarter
UNI — Liam Hughes 7 run (Koch kick), 11:45
UNI — Hayden Parmenter 11 pass from Hughes (Koch kick), 4:53
BOR — Koen Zeltmann 1 run (Zach Mort kick), 0:03.8
Third Quarter
BOR — Nathan Kell 34 pass from Zeltmann (Mort kick), 7:04
UNI — Parmenter 4 run (Koch kick), 4:55
UNI — Ryan Rapert 26 interception return (Koch kick), 3:18
Fourth Quarter
UNI — Koch 2 run (Koch kick), 5:50
BOR — Hayden Wolfe 5 run (kick failed), 2:55
