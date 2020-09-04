The St. Clair Bulldogs (2-0) improved to 2-0 on the season Friday, dominating the Salem Tigers (1-1), 45-14.
The game started off at a blistering pace with each team scoring once in a span of six plays and three minutes.
Shane Stanfill scored on a 52-yard run for the Bulldogs, Kaden Coffman returned the favor with an 87-yard run for the Tigers.
The rest of the half belonged to the Bulldogs with touchdown runs by Landen Roberts, and Lance McCoy. Wes Hinson connected on two touchdown passes to Chase Walters of 21 and 31 yards.
Box Score
SA 7-0-7-0=14
SC 19-12-0-14=45
First Quarter
SC- Shane Stanfill 46 run (Landen Roberts kick) 9:56
SA-Kaden Coffman 87 run (Bradlee Gover kick) 8:58
SC-Landen Roberts 18 run (kick failed) 4:05
SC-Lance McCoy 4 run (run failed) 0:23
Second Quarter
SC-Wes Hinson 21 pass to Chase Walters 21 (kick failed) 9:14
SC-Hinson 31 pass to Walters (run failed) 0:22
Third Quarter
SA-Garrett Connell 18 pass to pass Coffman (Gover kick) 6:12
Fourth Quarter
SC- Stanfill 2 run (Hinson run) 11:57
SC-Hinson 5 run (kick failed) 5:22