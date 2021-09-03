SALEM — In a battle between two teams playing their first game of the year, it was the St Clair Bulldogs (1-0) who came out on top against the Salem Tigers (0-1) in Salem 19-12.
Both teams missed last week due to COVID-19 quarantines and were able to return to practice this week.
Salem scored first, getting a score with 3:04 left in the first half when Garrett Connell connected with Bradlee Gover on a 12-yard pass to give Salem the lead, 6-0.
St. Clair answered on an Anthony Broeker eight-yard pass to Skyler Sanders to give St. Clair the lead, 7-6, at half.
St. Clair received second half scores on a 23-yard run by Austin Dunn and a 20-yard pass from Broeker to Carter Short.
Full Coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
SC — 0-7-6-6=19
SA — 0-6-0-6=12
First Quarter
No Scoring
Second Quarter
SA — Bradlee Gover 12 pass from Garrett Connell (kick failed), 3:04
SC — Skyler Sanders 8 pass from Anthony Broeker (Austin Dunn kick), 0:05
Third Quarter
SC — Dunn 23 run (kick failed), 9:47
Fourth Quarter
SC — Carter Short 20 pass from Broeker (kick failed), 3:58
SA — Kaden Coffman 60 run (pass failed), 3:42