St. Clair Bulldogs logo

SALEM — In a battle between two teams playing their first game of the year, it was the St Clair Bulldogs (1-0) who came out on top against the Salem Tigers (0-1) in Salem 19-12.

Both teams missed last week due to COVID-19 quarantines and were able to return to practice this week.

Salem scored first, getting a score with 3:04 left in the first half when Garrett Connell connected with Bradlee Gover on a 12-yard pass to give Salem the lead, 6-0. 

St. Clair answered on an Anthony Broeker eight-yard pass to Skyler Sanders to give St. Clair the lead, 7-6, at half.

St. Clair received second half scores on a 23-yard run by Austin Dunn and a 20-yard pass from Broeker to Carter Short.

Full Coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.

Box Score

SC — 0-7-6-6=19

SA — 0-6-0-6=12

First Quarter

No Scoring

Second Quarter

SA — Bradlee Gover 12 pass from Garrett Connell (kick failed), 3:04

SC — Skyler Sanders 8 pass from Anthony Broeker (Austin Dunn kick), 0:05

Third Quarter

SC — Dunn 23 run (kick failed), 9:47

Fourth Quarter

SC — Carter Short 20 pass from Broeker (kick failed), 3:58

SA — Kaden Coffman 60 run (pass failed), 3:42