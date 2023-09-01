BONNE TERRE — Josh Hawkins ran for two touchdowns to help the St. Clair Bulldogs improve to 2-0 on the season with a 19-7 win over North County.
The three-yard run was set up by a
set up by a Carter Short diving catch of a 29-yard pass from Nate Short.
Hawkins ran for touchdowns of 75 and three yards and Skyler Sanders added a 71-yard run for the Bulldogs (2-0).
North County (1-1) got its touchdown early in the fourth quarter on a one-yard run by Henry Allebach.
The full story will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
STC-6-6-7-0=19
NCO-0-0-0-7=7
First Quarter
STC- Skyler Sanders 71 run (kick failed), 4:19
Second Quarter
STC-Josh Hawkins run 75 (run failed), 10:08
Third Quarter
STC-Hawkins 3 run (Dawson Husereau kick), 8:30
Fourth Quarter
NCO- Henry Allebach 1 run (Cole Mullins kick), 10:40
