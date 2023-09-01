UNION — If this is the last game between St. Francis Borgia and Union for a while, the Borgia Knights made sure it was one to remember.
Borgia scored 45 points in the first half on the way to a 52-7 victory.
The Knights started slow, getting a 21-yard field goal from Adam Rickman with 3:40 to play in the opening quarter.
After that, Borgia took charge. The Knights had three short-field possessions in a row, all yielding touchdowns between the late first quarter and early second.
That was just a sample of Borgia’s first-half domination. The Knights added 35 points in the second half and
Borgia’s success continued when Will Hoer returned the opening kickoff of the third quarter 90 yards for a touchdown.
More game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Borgia (2-0) goes to the Springfield area next week to take on Strafford. Union (0-2) opens Four Rivers Conference play at Sullivan (2-0).
Box Score
BOR — 10-35-7-0=52
UNI — 0-0-0-7-0=7
First Quarter
BOR — FG Adam Rickman 21, 3:40
BOR — Nathan Kell 28 run (Rickman kick), 2:29
Second Quarter
BOR — Kell 5 pass from Jace Mittler (Rickman kick), 11:12
BOR — Mittler 9 run (Rickman kick), 9:15
BOR — Koen Zeltmann 5 run (Rickman kick), 6:53
BOR — Sam Tuepker 56 interception return (Rickman kick), 5:40
BOR — Tate Marquart 3 run (Rickman kick), 2:07
Third Quarter
BOR — Will Hoer 90 kickoff return (Rickman kick), 11:43
UNI — Wyatt Birke 16 run (Ryan Stowe kick), 1:39
Fourth Quarter
No scoring
