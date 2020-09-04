MacDonald Between
Buy Now

Borgia senior running back Alonzo MacDonald tries to break a Jayden Overschmidt tackle attempt as Union's Luke Koch moves in to assist Friday at Borgia. MacDonald ran for three scores in the first half. Missourian Photo/Bill Battle.

 Bill Battle

Alonzo MacDonald ran for 176 yards and three touchdowns Friday as the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights held off rival Union, 28-14.

Borgia (2-0) jumped out to a 28-0 advantage midway through the third quarter before the Wildcats came back. Utilizing a rushing attack, which picked up 158 yards, Union scored in both the third and fourth quarters to put pressure on the Knights.

Union (0-2) opens Four Rivers Conference play next week at home against Sullivan. Borgia goes to Arnold to play Fox.

Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.

Box Score

UNI - 0-0-7-7=14

BOR - 14-7-7-0=28

First Quarter

BOR - Alonzo MacDonald 5 run (Roel Flores kick), 10:12

BOR - MacDonald 1 run (Flores kick), 8:08

Second Quarter

BOR - MacDonald 5 run (Flores kick), 0:35.8

Third Quarter

BOR - Spencer Breckenkamp 9 pass from Sam Heggemann (Flores kick), 7:11

UNI - Luke Koch 2 run (Diego Orozco kick), 3:20

Fourth Quarter

UNI - Liam Hughes 1 run (Orozco kick), 11:57