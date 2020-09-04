Alonzo MacDonald ran for 176 yards and three touchdowns Friday as the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights held off rival Union, 28-14.
Borgia (2-0) jumped out to a 28-0 advantage midway through the third quarter before the Wildcats came back. Utilizing a rushing attack, which picked up 158 yards, Union scored in both the third and fourth quarters to put pressure on the Knights.
Union (0-2) opens Four Rivers Conference play next week at home against Sullivan. Borgia goes to Arnold to play Fox.
Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
UNI - 0-0-7-7=14
BOR - 14-7-7-0=28
First Quarter
BOR - Alonzo MacDonald 5 run (Roel Flores kick), 10:12
BOR - MacDonald 1 run (Flores kick), 8:08
Second Quarter
BOR - MacDonald 5 run (Flores kick), 0:35.8
Third Quarter
BOR - Spencer Breckenkamp 9 pass from Sam Heggemann (Flores kick), 7:11
UNI - Luke Koch 2 run (Diego Orozco kick), 3:20
Fourth Quarter
UNI - Liam Hughes 1 run (Orozco kick), 11:57