A slow start had no bearing on the eventual outcome Friday night in Washington.
The Blue Jays (1-1) waited until there were just four minutes remaining in the half to get the first score of the game.
Updated: September 2, 2022 @ 10:36 pm
However, once the seal was broken, the Blue Jays raced to a 41-0 home win over Warrenton (0-2).
Running backs Landon Boston and Devon Deckelman each ran for two touchdowns.
Quarterbacks Casey Olszowka and Ian Junkin each added a rushing score.
Washington remains home in Week 3 to host Holt. The game is scheduled for Thursday night at 6 p.m.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from tonight's game.
Box Score
Warrenton – 0+0+0+0=0
Washington – 0+14+21+6=41
First Quarter
No Scoring
Second Quarter
WAS – Landon Boston 6 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 4:00
WAS – Deckelman 26 run (Deckelman kick), 1:42
Third Quarter
WAS – Deckelman 34 run (Deckelman kick), 10:02
WAS – Casey Olszowka 15 run (Deckelman kick), 7:23
WAS – Boston 26 run (Deckelman kick), 6:16
Fourth Quarter
WAS – Ian Junkin 1 run (kick failed), 8:29
