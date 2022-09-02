Deckelman TD
Washington senior running back Devon Deckelman evades the tackle from Warrenton defender Kadin Stroer Friday in Week 2 football action. Deckelman ran for two touchdowns in a 41-0 Washington win. Missourian Photo/Arron Hustead.

A slow start had no bearing on the eventual outcome Friday night in Washington.

The Blue Jays (1-1) waited until there were just four minutes remaining in the half to get the first score of the game.