After a scoreless first quarter, the Blue Jays found their stride.
Washington (2-0) scored three touchdowns in the second period to build a 21-0 halftime lead against Pacific (0-2) on the way to a 35-0 Week 2 win at Scanlan Stadium.
Junior quarterback Cam Millheiser was in on all three first-half touchdowns, throwing for two scores in the final 35 seconds. The final score of the period came on a 52-yard strike down the sideline to Conner Maher as time expired in the first half.
Senior running backs Louis Paule and Cole Nahlik added rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter to extend the lead.
The Blue Jays remain home in Week 3 to host Warrenton. Pacific travels to St. Clair for its first Four Rivers Conference game of the season next week.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
Pacific – 0+0+0+0=0
Washington – 0+21+0+14=35
First Quarter
No Scoring
Second Quarter
WAS – Cam Millheiser 15 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 7:19
WAS – Jason Sides 7 pass from Millheiser (Deckelman kick), 0:35
WAS – Conner Maher 52 pass from Millheiser (Deckelman kick), 0:00
Third Quarter
No Scoring
Fourth Quarter
WAS – Louis Paule 13 run (Deckelman kick), 6:24
WAS – Cole Nahlik 15 run (Deckelman kick), 4:51