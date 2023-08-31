The clock became an ally for Warrenton and an enemy for Washington in Week 2.
Warrenton (2-0) held off a final drive from Washington (1-1) in the closing minutes for a 21-18 win in Warren County on a rare Thursday night football kickoff.
The Warriors came out firing with a 54-yard passing play on the first down from scrimmage. That set up an Austin Haas one-yard score.
The score held at 7-0 through the first quarter, but Washington got on the scoreboard with a 25-yard Nic Lucido field goal to open the second period.
Warrenton found the end zone a second time late in the second quarter on a Charlie Blondin pass to Mason Thompson, making it 14-3 Warriors going into the intermission.
The teams traded blows in the third quarter with Washington getting a five-yard touchdown on a quarterback keeper by junior Ryan Kassebaum and Warrenton answering with another Blondin touchdown pass, this one a four-yarder to Ben Peth.
Trailing 11 going into the fourth quarter, Washington came up with a pair of key defensive stops and scored with a four-yard touchdown pass from Kassebaum to Wyatt Bobo, followed by a two-point conversion pass to running back Landon Boston.
However, a big Warrenton run put the ball in the red zone and allowed the Warriors to eat up a lot of valuable clock as well as Washington's timeouts.
The BLue Jays earned the ball back on their own 12-yard line, but with only 94 seconds left to go almost the full length of the field. They got to midfield and converted a 4th and long pass for a first down with three seconds left. Washington appeared to get the next play off, but the play was immediately halted by the officials and reset. When Washington tried to snap the ball again, it was ruled they didn't do so in time and that was it.
The Blue Jays are next in action a week from Friday when they begin GAC Central play in Wentzville for Week 3 at Holt.
Read all the details from tonight's game in the upcoming Wednesday edition of The Missourian.
Box Score
WAS - 0+3+7+8=18
WAR - 7+7+7+0=21
First Quarter
WAR - Austin Haas 1 run (Tyler Faeber kick), 9:58
Second Quarter
WAS - Nic Lucido 25 field goal, 11:56
WAR - Mason Thompson 12 pass from Charlie BLondin (Faeber kick), 1:04
Third Quarter
WAS - Ryan Kassebaum 5 run (Lucido kick), 8:07
WAR - Ben Peth 4 pass from Blondin (Faeber kick), 2:57
Fourth Quarter
WAS - Wyatt Bobo 4 pass from Kassebaum (Landon Boston pass from Kassebaum), 5:28
