Sanders hurdle
St. Clair running back Skyler Sanders (7) hurdles the pile on his way to a 94-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter Thursday against North County. Sanders rushed for three scores in a 36-32 loss after North County notched the final score with 58 seconds remaining. Missourian Photo/Arron Hustead.

The Bulldogs and Raiders traded licks all fourth quarter long with North County proving to have the slightly stronger tongue.

St. Clair (0-2) erased a 21-point deficit in Thursday night’s Week 2 contest, but still fell to visiting North County (2-0), 36-32, in the Bulldogs’ home opener.