The Bulldogs and Raiders traded licks all fourth quarter long with North County proving to have the slightly stronger tongue.
St. Clair (0-2) erased a 21-point deficit in Thursday night’s Week 2 contest, but still fell to visiting North County (2-0), 36-32, in the Bulldogs’ home opener.
Skyler Sanders led St. Clair with three rushing scores, including a 94-yard explosive touchdown midway through the second quarter to put the Bulldogs on the board after 21 unanswered Raider points to open the night.
Cameron Simcox also struck for a big play in the Bulldogs’ potent ground attack, taking an 81-yard run to the house to get St. Clair within three at the end of the third quarter.
Anthony Broeker added St. Clair’s final score on a 75-yard strip and score as North County was trying to convert on a 4th and 2 play to get in position to either extend its lead or run out the clock.
North County scored the decisive strike, a 35-yard pass from quarterback Jack Moore to tight end Andrew Civey, in the final minute to take the lead for the final time.
St. Clair starts Four Rivers Conference play next week, hosting Pacific on Friday night.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
North County – 14+7+0+15=36
NC – Jobe Smith 29 run (Grant Mullins kick), 9:46
NC – Mullins 7 pass from Jack Moore (Mullins kick), 1:11
NC – Zane Huff 72 run (Mullins kick), 10:22
STC – Skyler Sanders 94 run (kick failed), 5:23
STC – Sanders 6 run (pass failed), 5:17
STC – Cameron Simcox 81 run (kick failed), 2:59
STC – Sanders 21 run (Anthony Broeker kick), 11:10
NC – Mullins 69 pass from Moore (Smith run), 8:37
STC – Broeker 75 fumble return (Broeker kick), 5:17
NC – Andrew Civey 35 pass from Moore (Mullins kick), 0:58