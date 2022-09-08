The path to contention in the GAC Central hit an early speed bump for Washington in Week 3.
The Blue Jays (1-2, 0-1) fell at home against visiting Holt (2-1, 1-0) Thursday, 33-7, in the first week of league play.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The path to contention in the GAC Central hit an early speed bump for Washington in Week 3.
The Blue Jays (1-2, 0-1) fell at home against visiting Holt (2-1, 1-0) Thursday, 33-7, in the first week of league play.
Holt carried a 19-0 lead into halftime after two long touchdown passes from Owen Merrell to Ty Williams and a blocked punt recovery in the end zone.
After a third-quarter stalemate, Merrell ran for two fourth-quarter scores and Washington running back Landon Boston completed a 58-yard touchdown pass to Aden Pecka.
Washington travels in Week 4 for another GAC Central contest at Ft. Zumwalt North.
Be sure to check the weekend edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
Holt - 6+13+0+14=33
Washington - 0+0+0+7=7
First Quarter
HOL - Ty Williams 51 pass from Owen Merrell (kick failed), 0:34.4
Second Quarter
HOL - Williams 61 pass from Merrell (Brayden Burthardt kick), 9:35
HOL - Kaden Moore 0 punt block return (pass failed), 1:36
Third Quarter
No Scoring
Fourth Quarter
HOL - Merrell 40 run (Burthardt kick), 8:22
WAS - Aden Pecka 58 pass from Landon Bosto (Devon Deckelman kick), 6:29
HOL - Merrell 23 run (Burthardt kick), 4:35
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.