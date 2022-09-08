Going for the Tackle
Washington defensive lineman Trevor Buhr tries to bring down Holt's Ty Williams during the first half of Thursday's game at Washington High School. The play was called back on a holding call.

The path to contention in the GAC Central hit an early speed bump for Washington in Week 3.

The Blue Jays (1-2, 0-1) fell at home against visiting Holt (2-1, 1-0) Thursday, 33-7, in the first week of league play.