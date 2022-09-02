The Francis Howell Central Spartans never trailed Friday night in improving to 2-0.
The Class 5 school scored the first two touchdowns of the night on its way to a 35-14 home win over visiting Pacific (0-2).
Updated: September 2, 2022 @ 10:36 pm
Pacific trailed 14-7 after one quarter and the score remained that way at the half.
The Spartans grew the lead to 28-7 after three quarters and each team was able to tack on one score in the fourth quarter.
Pacific gained scores on the ground from running back Raidon Fowler and freshman quarterback Seth Stack.
Collin Parsons ran for two Howell Central touchdowns and Will Thomas caught a pair of touchdown passes from Nick Ortinau.
Connor Sheehan also caught a 17-yard screen pass from Ortinau for a score.
Pacific opens Four Rivers Conference play next week at St. Clair (0-2).
Check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details.
Box Score
Pacific – 7+0+0+7=14
Francis Howell Central – 14+0+7+14=35
First Quarter
FHC - Will Thomas 40 pass from Nick Ortinau (kick failed)
FHC - Will Thomas 62 pass from Nick Ortinau (Aidan Hernandez run)
PAC - Raidon Fowler 2 run (Colton Kossuth kick), 1:22
Second Quarter
No Scoring
Third Quarter
FHC - Collin Parsons 21 run (Connor Casler kick)
FHC - Connor Sheehan 17 pass from Ortinau (Casler kick), 0:30
Fourth Quarter
FHC - Parsons 45 run (Casler kick)
PAC - Seth Stack 15 run (Kossuth kick)
