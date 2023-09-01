In a topsy-turvy battle featuring four lead changes in the second half, Francis Howell Central got the last laugh.
Howell Central (2-0) improved their record in Week 2, outlasting Pacific (0-2) for a 31-28 win on Pacific's home turf.
The Spartans held a 14-6 lead after one quarter and a 17-14 edge at halftime after a 43-yard field goal by Jeremy Grayek at the buzzer.
Twice Pacific came back to take the lead in the second half, but both times the answer back from Howell Central came quickly and via the big play.
Senior Luke Meyer ran for three touchdowns for the Indians. He also ran in a two-point conversion and passed for another.
Senior Raidon Fowler added the other Pacific score.
Howell Central quarterback Triston Graham passed for three touchdowns. Collin Parsons caught one and ran in another.
Pacific begins Four Rivers Conference play in Week 3, hosting St. Clair Friday at 7 p.m.
Read the full details from Week 2 games in the Wednesday edition of The Missourian.
Box Score
FHC - 14+3+7+7=31
PAC - 6+8+6+8=28
First Quarter
FHC - Don Thornton 20 pass from Triston Graham (Jeremey Grayek kick), 9:37
PAC - Luke Meyer 4 run (kick failed), 3:37
FCH - Collin Parson 24 pass from Graham (Grayek kick), 0:46
Second Quarter
PAC - Raidon Fowler 3 run (Meyer run), 0:38
FHC - Grayek 43 field goal, 0:00
Third Quarter
PAC - Meyer 1 run (pass failed), 9:21
FHC - Parson 54 run (Grayek kick), 9:10
Fourth Quarter
PAC - Meyer 8 run (Brennan Davis pass from Meyer), 9:12
FHC - Andrew Martin 65 pass from Graham (Grayek kick), 8:31
