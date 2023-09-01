Fowler Knaff
Pacific defenders Raidon Fowler (right) and Nathaniel Knaff team up to sack Francis Howell Central quarterback Triston Graham Friday in Week 2 football action. The teams traded the lead four times in the second half before Howell Central left with a 31-28 win. Missourian Photo/Arron Hustead.

In a topsy-turvy battle featuring four lead changes in the second half, Francis Howell Central got the last laugh.

Howell Central (2-0) improved their record in Week 2, outlasting Pacific (0-2) for a 31-28 win on Pacific's home turf.

