Reeds Spring had an immediate answer for every big Sullivan play Saturday.
The Wolves (11-2) won on their home field in the Class 3 state semifinals, beating Sullivan (10-3), 49-20.
Reeds Spring scored on four consecutive offensive possessions to trade points back and forth with Sullivan in the second and third periods. A special teams score and one on defense then gave the Wolves separation.
The game was scoreless through one quarter, but Reeds Spring went into halftime with a 21-14 lead after an 81-yard touchdown pass from junior Blandy Burall to junior James Dowdy as time expired.
That was the second of three Dowdy touchdowns in the game. In addition to a 52-yard scoring catch, Dowdy also returned a kickoff 75 yards to paydirt.
Sullivan gained two rushing scores from quarterback Gabe Dace in the contest and one from his twin brother, Gavin Dace.
Reeds Spring will play Cardinal Ritter for the Class 3 state championship next week at the University of Missouri.
Box Score
SUL - 0+14+6+0=20
RS - 0+21+21+7=49
First Quarter
No Scoring
Second Quarter
SUL - Gabe Dace 3 run (pass failed), 9:30
RS - Blandy Burall 1 run (Miguel Campos kick), 6:54
SUL - Gabe Dace 1 run (Dominic Ransom run), 3:49
RS - James Dowdy 52 pass from Burall (Campos kick), 3:29
RS - Dowdy 81 pass from Burall (Campos kick), 0:00
Third Quarter
RS - Tracen Cobb 10 pass from Burall (Campos kick), 7:31
SUL - Gavin Dace 44 run (pass failed), 4:10
RS - Dowdy 75 kick return (Campos kick), 3:56
RS - Adam Lewis 38 fumble return (Campos kick), 3:06
Fourth Quarter
RS - Addison Abshire 36 pass from Burall (Campos kick), 11:52
