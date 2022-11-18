Erxleben Turns
Sullivan running back Franky Erxleben gets around St. Charles West defender Ronrico Montgomery Friday in the fourth quarter of Sullivan's 24-10 Class 3 quarterfinal win. Erxleben scored Sullivan's final touchdown in the victory.

 Bill Battle

Sullivan is headed to the MSHSAA Class 3 state semifinals.

The Eagles (11-2) held off St. Charles West (9-3) Friday in Sullivan, 24-10.