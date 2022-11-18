Sullivan is headed to the MSHSAA Class 3 state semifinals.
The Eagles (11-2) held off St. Charles West (9-3) Friday in Sullivan, 24-10.
Sullivan will face the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal between Boonville (8-4) and Reeds Spring (9-2) next Saturday.
In Friday’s win over St. Charles West, Gabe Dace threw for one touchdown, ran for a touchdown and threw for three two-point conversions.
The Eagles led at the half, 8-7, and trailed for just 2:58 of the third quarter before Dace smashed in from a yard out to put the Eagles back on top.
Franky Erxleben intercepted a St. Charles West pass with 9:31 to play, setting up his insurance score from six yards out with 7:55 to play.
Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
SCW — 0-7-3-0 = 10
SUL — 8-0-8-8 = 24
First Quarter
SUL — Gavin Dace 18 pass from Gabe Dace (Gavin Dace pass from Gabe Dace), 0:17
Second Quarter
SCW — Jack Anzalone 6 run (Ryan Beer kick), 6:35
Third Quarter
SCW — FG Beer 30, 4:30
SUL — Gabe Dace 1 run (Sam Summers pass from Gabe Dace), 1:32
Fourth Quarter
SUL — Franky Erxleben 6 run (Colton Brendel pass from Gabe Dace), 7:55
