Dierre Hill Jr. ran for four touchdowns Friday as the Vashon Wolverines (9-1) defeated the Union Wildcats (10-1) in the Class 4 District 2 championship game in St. Louis, 28-22.
Union had a final chance late in the game. After stopping the Wolverines on the Union 10 with 3:18 to play, Union drove the length of the field, overcoming several extra stoppages, to get the ball inside the red zone. However, a fourth-down pass was ruled incomplete, stopping Union’s drive and allowing Vashon to seal the win in the final minute.
Twice, the Wolverines led by two scores.
Vashon scored on the first play from scrimmage on a 73-yard run by Dierre Hill Jr. De’Marea Ball-Brown then ran for the two-point conversion and Vashon led 8-0 just 17 seconds into the game. Another rushing touchdown by Hill with 4:49 to go in the quarter made it 14-0.
Union fought back and took the lead after Wyatt Birke scored a two-point conversion with 1:10 to play in the half. The Wildcats led at the intermission, 15-14.
Vashon scored two more rushing touchdowns in the second half, and this time, it was enough for the win.
A big story was the weather. Cold temperatures were compounded by a fierce wind out of the west, which included snowflakes at times. Neither team had a chance to prepare for the drop in temperature.
Game coverage will be in Wednesday’s Missourian.
Box Score
UNI — 0-15-0-7=22
VSH — 14-0-8-6=28
First Quarter
VSH — Dierre Hill Jr. 73 run (De’Marea Ball-Brown run), 11:43
VSH — Hill 4 run (run failed), 4:49
Second Quarter
UNI — Wyatt Birke 9 run (Salvador Garcia kick), 11:19
UNI — Liam Hughes 1 run (Birke run), 1:10
Third Quarter
VSH — Hill 52 run (Ball-Brown run), 3:58
Fourth Quarter
VSH — Hill 81 run (run failed), 11:18
UNI — Birke 11 run (Garcia kick), 8:18