Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.