U stands for Union.
It also stands for upset.
The Union football Wildcats stunned top-seeded John Burroughs Saturday afternoon, 26-7, to win the Class 4 District 2 title.
Union (6-4) will get its chance at home in the Class 4 quarterfinals next week. Festus (10-1), the District 1 champion, will visit Stierberger Stadium. Quarterfinal details will be released later.
Union entered the playoffs seeded second, but had a 3-4 record and was just coming off a two-week hiatus due to COVID-19.
However, since returning, the Wildcats have been a much-improved team. Union shut out Clayton, 42-0, in the opening round of the district tournament. The Wildcats then came back from a 20-7 deficit in the final quarter to beat Sullivan last week, 21-20.
The win over John Burroughs (3-2) was the latest example of Union's improvement.
Against the Bombers in the cold, and sometimes rainy conditions, Union stayed poised. John Burroughs scored first, getting an interception return to take the lead.
The Bombers didn't score again.
Union put four touchdowns into the end zone, three by quarterback Liam Hughes. Gavin Wencker's score in the fourth quarter sealed the victory.
Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
UNI - 14-6-0-6=26
JB - 7-0-0-0=7
First Quarter
JB - Chris Pittman 62 interception return (Tucker Desloge kick), 7:22
UNI - Liam Hughes 2 run (Diego Orozco kick), 4:46
UNI - Hughes 7 run (Orozco kick), 2:02
Second Quarter
UNI - Hughes 1 run (kick failed), 0:40.8
Third Quarter
No scoring
Fourth Quarter
UNI - Gavin Wencker 7 run (pass failed), 9:28