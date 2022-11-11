On one side exuberance, on the other heartache.
Updated: November 11, 2022 @ 11:23 pm
Sullivan (10-2) got to feel the former while the St. Clair football Bulldogs (6-5) were left with the latter in Friday’s Class 3 District 4 championship game.
The visiting Eagles avenged a Week 4 loss at the hands of the Bulldogs by winning the district title on St. Clair’s home field, 14-13.
Trailing, 6-0 at halftime, St. Clair took the lead midway through the third quarter on a 20-yard Gabe Martinez touchdown run.
Sullivan answered on the ensuing drive. After each teams exchanged a pair of punts that pinned the opposing offense at the one-yard line, St. Clair had to drive 99 yards in 2:40 to put up the final score.
Jordan Rodrigue’s 14-yard quarterback keeper to the end zone with 18 seconds left meant everything was riding on the next play. Sullivan stopped St. Clair’s attempt to run in a two-point conversion, then recovered an onside kick and ran out the clock.
The Eagles will play St. Charles West (9-2), the Class 3 District 3 champion, next week in the state quarterfinals.
Read the Wednesday Missourian for full details from Week 12.
Box Score
SUL - 0+6+8+0=14
STC - 0+0+7+6=13
First Quarter
No Scoring
Second Quarter
SUL - Gabe Dace 2 run (run failed), 11:51
Third Quarter
STC - Gabe Martinez 20 run (Nathan Bess kick), 6:47
SUL - Dace 1 run (Jonathon Martin from Dace), 2:50
Fourth Quarter
STC - Jordan Rodrigue 14 run (run failed), 0:18
