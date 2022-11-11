Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.