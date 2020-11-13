Zo for Six
Borgia running back Alonzo MacDonald scores a touchdown against Lutheran North early in the second quarter of Friday's Class 3 District 3 championship game at Lutheran North. The host Crusaders won the game, 45-10. Missourian Photo/Bill Battle.

 Bill Battle

It was deja vu, all over again, for the St. Francis Borgia Regional football Knights.

Borgia ended its season at 7-4 Friday with a 45-10 loss to Lutheran North in the Class 3 District 3 championship game in Jennings.

This marked the fourth year in a row that Borgia has finished second in its district tournament.
 
Against the undefeated Crusaders (5-0), the Knights had their chances. Borgia trailed 16-10 late in the second quarter and was in the red zone, but fumbled the ball away.
Lutheran North scored after a long drive near the end of the half and never looked back.
 
Lutheran North will face Blair Oaks next week in a Class 3 quarterfinal game.
 
Complete game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
 
Box Score
BOR — 3-7-0-0=10
LN — 16-7-7-15=45
First Quarter
LN — Jaylin Carson 13 run (Toriano Pride run), 9:57
BOR - Jake Nowak 37 FG, 5:37
LN - Pride 50 pass from Brian Brown (Pride run), 1:28
Second Quarter
BOR - Alonzo MacDonald 12 run (Nowak kick), 11:54
LN - Ali Wells 26 pass from Brown (Jacob Fuller kick), 0:07.3
Third Quarter
LN - Pride 48 pass from Brown (Fuller kick), 6:58
Fourth Quarter
LN - Jaylin Carson 12 run (Fuller kick), 11:32
LN - Carson 2 run (Carson run), 7:37