It was deja vu, all over again, for the St. Francis Borgia Regional football Knights.
Borgia ended its season at 7-4 Friday with a 45-10 loss to Lutheran North in the Class 3 District 3 championship game in Jennings.
Updated: November 14, 2020 @ 2:16 am
