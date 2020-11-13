Gotsch Tackled
St. Clair running back Dakota Gotsch is tackled by Cardinal Ritter's Nyjahl Vaughn Friday, Nov. 13 in St. Clair. The Bulldogs lost 53-13. Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen
Cardinal Ritter raced to the Class 3 District 2 football title Friday at St. Clair, defeating the Bulldogs, 53-13.
 
St Clair ended its season at 9-1 while the Lions improved to  3-3.
 
The Bulldogs scored first on a 30-yard run by Wes Hinson, Landen Roberts added the extra point to give the host team a 7-0 lead.
The rest of the night belonged to Cardinal Ritter.
The Lions answered right back with three scores to lead 22-7 at half. 
Cardinal Ritter added four touchdowns in the third quarter and one more in the fourth.
St Clair added the final score by Lance McCoy on seven-yard run.
 
Read the full story in Wednesday’s Missourian.
 
Box Score
CR-8-14-25-6=53
SC-7-0-0-6=13
 
First Quarter 
SC- Wes Hinson 30 run (Landen Roberts kick) 3:05
CR- Luther Burden 63 pass from Tyjuana Atkins (Amarhyrious Edwards pass from Atkins) 1:59
 
Second Quarter 
CR- Keavian Long 37 pass from Atkins (Atkins run) 7:49
CR- William Jackson 9 run (run failed) 0:15
 
Third Quarter 
CR-Edwards 38 pass from Atkins (run failed) 8:04
CR- Fumble recovery in end zone by George Moore (run failed) 6:48
CR-Jackson 55 run (Fredrick Moore kick) 0:40
CR-Lawrence McConnell 30 fumble return (kick failed) 0:23
 
Fourth Quarter 
CR-Attrell Miller run 15 (pass failed) 8:53
SC-Lance McCoy run 7 (run failed)