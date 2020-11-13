featured
Week 12 Football — Cardinal Ritter 53, St. Clair 13
Cardinal Ritter raced to the Class 3 District 2 football title Friday at St. Clair, defeating the Bulldogs, 53-13.
St Clair ended its season at 9-1 while the Lions improved to 3-3.
The Bulldogs scored first on a 30-yard run by Wes Hinson, Landen Roberts added the extra point to give the host team a 7-0 lead.
The rest of the night belonged to Cardinal Ritter.
The Lions answered right back with three scores to lead 22-7 at half.
Cardinal Ritter added four touchdowns in the third quarter and one more in the fourth.
St Clair added the final score by Lance McCoy on seven-yard run.
Read the full story in Wednesday’s Missourian.
Box Score
CR-8-14-25-6=53
SC-7-0-0-6=13
First Quarter
SC- Wes Hinson 30 run (Landen Roberts kick) 3:05
CR- Luther Burden 63 pass from Tyjuana Atkins (Amarhyrious Edwards pass from Atkins) 1:59
Second Quarter
CR- Keavian Long 37 pass from Atkins (Atkins run) 7:49
CR- William Jackson 9 run (run failed) 0:15
Third Quarter
CR-Edwards 38 pass from Atkins (run failed) 8:04
CR- Fumble recovery in end zone by George Moore (run failed) 6:48
CR-Jackson 55 run (Fredrick Moore kick) 0:40
CR-Lawrence McConnell 30 fumble return (kick failed) 0:23
Fourth Quarter
CR-Attrell Miller run 15 (pass failed) 8:53
SC-Lance McCoy run 7 (run failed)
Most Popular
Articles
- Chase On Highway 100 Ends In Shot Fired
- Brinker: ‘Absolutely Hyper Critical’ to Mitigate the Virus
- Mercy Preps For Overflow As COVID-19 Cases Continue To Rise
- Henniges Revs Up Hiring, Seeks 60 Employees
- Washington Officials Say They Have Concerns Over County's Handling Of CARES Funds
- Bahtiars Launch Hoshi Sushi Restaurant On Jefferson Street
- Inmate Death Reported at Pacific Prison
- Pogue Sculpture Installations Almost Complete
- Franklin County Leads State Following Youth Deer Season Opening Weekend
- Highest Day for New Virus Cases
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.