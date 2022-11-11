Wardsville — St. Francis Borgia’s football run came to an end in the Class 2 District championship game Friday, 54-14.
Blair Oaks (11-0) scored seven of the game’s eight touchdowns in the first half on the way to building up a 48-7 halftime lead.
Updated: November 11, 2022 @ 11:44 pm
For Borgia (7-5), the No. 3 seed, this marked the seventh time in nine seasons that the Knights have finished second in their district.
Full coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
BOR — 7-0-0-7 =14
BO — 21-27-6-0 = 54
First Quarter
BO — Nick Closser 43 pass from Dylan Hair (Nolan Laughlin kick), 9:17
BO — Hair 20 run (Laughlin kick), 6:47
BOR — Hayden Wolfe 5 run (Zach Mort kick), 1:38
BO — Hayden Lackman 9 run (Laughlin kick), 0:24
Second Quarter
BO — Brady Kerperin 1 run (Laughlin kick), 8:25
BO — Jaxon Marshall 26 blocked punt return (Laughlin kick), 7:17
BO — Hair 35 run (Laughlin kick), 5:31
BO — Joey Wilde 35 pass from Hair (kick failed), 0:48
Third Quarter
BO — Lackman 16 run (kick failed), 1:10
Fourth Quarter
BOR — Trenton Volmert 18 run (Mort kick), 0:07
