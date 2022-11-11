Zeltmann Scrambles
Buy Now

Borgia quarterback Koen Zeltmann avoids a tackle attempt from Blair Oaks' Bryson Varner during the first quarter of the Class 2 District 2 title game in Wardsville Friday.

 Bill Battle

Wardsville — St. Francis Borgia’s football run came to an end in the Class 2 District championship game Friday, 54-14.

Blair Oaks (11-0) scored seven of the game’s eight touchdowns in the first half on the way to building up a 48-7 halftime lead.