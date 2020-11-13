The Battle is over for Washington.
The Blue Jays (9-2) ended their football season Friday in Week 12 play, falling 27-7 against visiting Battle (8-1) in the Class 5 District 4 championship game.
Battle advances to play Ft. Zumwalt North next week in the state quarterfinals.
The Spartans opened with a 71-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage and ended their second drive with a 38-yard score. From there, Washington forced three turnovers on defense and special teams to keep the score 14-0 at halftime.
Senior Ryan Hoerstkamp got Washington on the scoreboard with a 40-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter.
However, Battle ended the period with two more scores to seal the win.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
Battle – 14+0+0+13=27
Washington – 0+0+0+7=7
First Quarter
BAT – Gerry Marteen 71 run (Vojtech Drda kick), 11:45
BAT – Marteen 38 run (Drda kick), 10:14
Second Quarter
No Scoring
Third Quarter
No Scoring
Fourth Quarter
WAS – Ryan Hoerstkamp 40 pass from Cam Millheiser (Devon Deckelman kick), 11:45
BAT – Marteen 25 run (Drda kick), 10:16
BAT – Khaleel Dampier 21 run (kick failed), 6:07