Millheiser Pressure
Buy Now

Washington quarterback Cam Millheiser evades pressure from Battle freshman Alijah Jackman in the fourth quarter of Week 12 play. Battle earned the victory, 27-7, in the Class 5 District 4 Championship game. Missourian Photo/Arron Hustead.

The Battle is over for Washington.

The Blue Jays (9-2) ended their football season Friday in Week 12 play, falling 27-7 against visiting Battle (8-1) in the Class 5 District 4 championship game.

Battle advances to play Ft. Zumwalt North next week in the state quarterfinals.

The Spartans opened with a 71-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage and ended their second drive with a 38-yard score. From there, Washington forced three turnovers on defense and special teams to keep the score 14-0 at halftime.

Senior Ryan Hoerstkamp got Washington on the scoreboard with a 40-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter.

However, Battle ended the period with two more scores to seal the win.

Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.

Box Score

Battle – 14+0+0+13=27

Washington – 0+0+0+7=7

First Quarter

BAT – Gerry Marteen 71 run (Vojtech Drda kick), 11:45

BAT – Marteen 38 run (Drda kick), 10:14

Second Quarter

No Scoring

Third Quarter

No Scoring

Fourth Quarter                                                     

WAS – Ryan Hoerstkamp 40 pass from Cam Millheiser (Devon Deckelman kick), 11:45

BAT – Marteen 25 run (Drda kick), 10:16

BAT – Khaleel Dampier 21 run (kick failed), 6:07