UNION — For the second time this season, the Union Wildcats derailed the Pacific Indians.
Friday’s Class 4 District 2 semifinal game at Stierberger Stadium ended with a 56-8 Union victory.
Union (10-0) will play the Vashon-Gateway winner next Friday. Vashon led Gateway at the half, 37-0.
Pacific ended the season at 5-6.
Complete game coverage will be in the Weekend Missourian.
Box Score
PAC —0-8-0-0=8
UNI — 14-28-0-14=56
First Quarter
UNI — Luke Koch 16 run (Koch kick), 9:47
UNI — Liam Hughes 19 run (Koch kick),5:26
Second Quarter
UNI — Nick Birke 17 pass from Hughes (kick failed), 9:46
UNI — Hayden Burke 14 pass from Hughes (Burke pass from Hughes), 6:42
UNI — Wyatt Birke 1 run (kick failed), 2:58
PAC — Makai Parton 80 run (Luke Meyer run), 2:43
UNI — Nick Birke 45 pass from Hughes (Dalton Voss run), 1:53
Third Quarter
No scoring
Fourth Quarter
UNI — Wyatt Birke 9 run (Koch kick), 11:12
UNI — Ryan Rapert 65 run (Koch kick), 2:40