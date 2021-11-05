Hughes Scrambles
Union quarterback Liam Hughes delivers a pass while under pressure from Pacific's Luke Meyer Friday at Stierberger Stadium.

 Bill Battle

UNION — For the second time this season, the Union Wildcats derailed the Pacific Indians.

Friday’s Class 4 District 2 semifinal game at Stierberger Stadium ended with a 56-8 Union victory.

Union (10-0) will play the Vashon-Gateway winner next Friday. Vashon led Gateway at the half, 37-0.

Pacific ended the season at 5-6.

Complete game coverage will be in the Weekend Missourian. 

Box Score

PAC —0-8-0-0=8

UNI — 14-28-0-14=56

First Quarter

UNI — Luke Koch 16 run (Koch kick), 9:47

UNI — Liam Hughes 19 run (Koch kick),5:26

Second Quarter

UNI — Nick Birke 17 pass from Hughes (kick failed), 9:46

UNI — Hayden Burke 14 pass from Hughes (Burke pass from Hughes), 6:42

UNI — Wyatt Birke 1 run (kick failed), 2:58

PAC — Makai Parton 80 run (Luke Meyer run), 2:43

UNI — Nick Birke 45 pass from Hughes (Dalton Voss run), 1:53

Third Quarter

No scoring

Fourth Quarter

UNI — Wyatt Birke 9 run (Koch kick), 11:12

UNI — Ryan Rapert 65 run (Koch kick), 2:40