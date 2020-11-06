Koch Swats

Union's Luke Koch gets up to swat the ball away from Gabe Dace near the end of Union's 21-20 victory over the Eagles Friday at Stierberger Stadium. UHS Photo/Kaitlyn Cash.

Rallying from a deficit, the Union Wildcats beat the Sullivan Eagles Friday night at Stierberger Stadium in the Class 4 District 2 semifinals, 21-20.

Diego Orozco's extra-point kick with 2:59 to play was the difference in the game.

Union trailed 8-7 after one quarter and was down 20-7 after three quarters.

The Wildcats (5-4) will play the winner of Saturday's other semifinal between John Burroughs and Pacific. That game kicks off at 1 p.m.

Sullivan ended the season at 2-6.

This marked the second time Union beat Sullivan this season. Union won 14-0 in Week 3.

Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.

Special thanks to Autumn Underberg for providing information for this story.

 
BOX SCORE
SUL- 8-0-12-0 =20 
UNI- 7-0-0-14 =21
 
First Quarter
UNI- Donovan Rutledge 65 pass from Liam Hughes (Diego Orozco kick) 11:51
SUL- King 8 pass from Gabe Dace (Ty Shetley pass from Dace) 2:34
 
Second Quarter
No scoring
 
Third Quarter
SUL- Shetley 59 pass from Dace (kick Failed) 1:37
SUL- Shetley 65 run fumble return (kick failed) 0:28
 
Fourth Quarter
UNI- Rutledge 22 pass from Hughes (Orozco kick good) 8:53
UNI- Ryan Ewald 47 pass from Hughes (Orozco kick good) 2:59