Rallying from a deficit, the Union Wildcats beat the Sullivan Eagles Friday night at Stierberger Stadium in the Class 4 District 2 semifinals, 21-20.
Diego Orozco's extra-point kick with 2:59 to play was the difference in the game.
Union trailed 8-7 after one quarter and was down 20-7 after three quarters.
The Wildcats (5-4) will play the winner of Saturday's other semifinal between John Burroughs and Pacific. That game kicks off at 1 p.m.
Sullivan ended the season at 2-6.
This marked the second time Union beat Sullivan this season. Union won 14-0 in Week 3.
Special thanks to Autumn Underberg for providing information for this story.