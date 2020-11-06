McCoy Carries
St. Clair running back Lance McCoy (7) battles forward for extra yardage in Week 9 play against Owensville. McCoy scored two touchdowns in the first half of St. Clair's playoff win over Salem Friday night. Missourian Photo/Arron Hustead.
St. Clair will host the Class 3 District 2 title game next Friday thanks to a 42-7 victory against Salem in the semifinal round.
 
St. Clair will host fifth-seeded Cardinal Ritter, which beat top seed Park Hills Central Friday, 45-14, next Friday at 7 p.m.
The undefeated Bulldogs (9-0) defense and special teams stepped up to in the over the Salem Tigers (6-5).
 
St. Clair scored three rushing touchdowns in the first half getting scores on their first and last possession of the half on runs by Lance McCoy of one and six yards.
 
Mardariries Miles added the other score on a 48-yard run in the second quarter giving the Bulldogs a 21-0 halftime lead.
 
St. Clair received second half scores on runs of 21 and 15 yards by Landen Roberts and 18 yards by Miles. 
Box Score
SA-0-0-7-0=7
SC-7-14-7-14=42
 
First Quarter
SC- Lance McCoy 1 run (Roberts kick) 5:44
 
Second Quarter
SC-Mardariries Miles 48 run (Roberts kick) 7:52
SC- McCoy 6 run (Roberts kick) 0:16
 
Third Quarter
SA Dawson Mock 30 pass from Garrett Connell (Bradlee Gover kick) 3:27
SC- Landen Roberts 21 run (Roberts kick) 0:17
 
Fourth Quarter
SC- Roberts 15 run (Roberts kick) 7:13
SC- Miles 18 run (Roberts kick) 3:43