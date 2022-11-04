FENTON — Union’s attempt to reach a third consecutive district championship game ended Friday.
Rockwood Summit (10-1) handed Union (10-1) its lone loss of the season in the Class 4 District 2 semifinals, 59-26.
Rockwood Summit opened the game with the first three touchdowns. The Falcons also ended with the final three scores.
Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
UNI — 7-7-12-0 = 26
RS — 21-10-7-21 = 59
First Quarter
RS — Tyler Metz 20 pass from Grant Gibson (Braden Warfel kick), 9:00
RS — Javeion Tiller 55 pass from Gibson (Warfel kick), 5:22
RS — Kaden Wallace 32 interception return (Warfel kick), 5:13
UNI — Nick D’Onofrio 13 pass from Liam Hughes (Luke Koch kick), 1:05
Second Quarter
RS — FG Warfel 27, 11:50
UNI — Colton Morrow 13 interception return (Koch kick), 7:20
RS — Chase Martin 6 pass from Gibson (Warfel kick), 4:05
Third Quarter
RS — Tiller 79 pass from Gibson (Warfel kick), 11:12
UNI — Ryan Rapert 20 pass from Hughes (kick failed), 6:18
UNI — Wyatt Birke 25 run (pass failed), 3:19
Fourth Quarter
RS — Elijah Stevens 4 run (Warfel kick), 8:01
RS — Tyrique Williams 26 run (Warfel kick), 4:54
RS — Mohammed Omar 13 blocked punt return (Warfel kick), 4:28
