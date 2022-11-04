Birke Runs for Score
Buy Now

Union's Wyatt Birke breaks away from Rockwood Summit's Karon Johnson on the way to a 25-yard touchdown in the third quarter Friday in Fenton. It was Union's final score of the season in a 59-26 loss.

 Bill Battle

FENTON — Union’s attempt to reach a third consecutive district championship game ended Friday.

Rockwood Summit (10-1) handed Union (10-1) its lone loss of the season in the Class 4 District 2 semifinals, 59-26.