Borgia is heading to the Class 3 District 3 championship game.
The Knights (7-3) held off third-seeded Priory (3-2) Friday night at home, 43-29.
Borgia will play at Lutheran North next week for the district title.
Borgia scored first, but was tied only once in the opening quarter. Borgia led 21-13 at the half. Sam Heggemann threw for two touchdowns to Sam Schmidt and Tyler Stieffermann and Alonzo MacDonald ran for the other score.
The Knights could have led, 21-7, but Priory scored on a hook-hand-ladder play which covered 57 yards for a touchdown with no time remaining.
Things got interesting in the third quarter. After a Priory field goal, the visitors took the lead, 22-21, in the final seconds of the third quarter.
Heggemann scored on a 46-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter and then scored on a two-point conversion to give Borgia a 29-22 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Harrison Wilmsen ran in from 10 yards out and Kee’s kick tied it, 29-29, but Heggemann found a wide-open Schmidt for a 48-yard score with 7:08 to go.
Borgia then stopped Priory and Heggemann added an insurance touchdown from 21 yards out with 1:36 to play to seal the win.
Heggemann carried 19 times for 167 yards. He completed seven of 11 pass attempts for 214 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Alonzo MacDonald went over the 1,000-yard mark with 11 carries for 85 yards.
Please read complete game coverage in next Wednesday’s Missourian.
Box Score
PRI — 7-6-9-7=29
BOR — 14-7-0-22=43
First Quarter
BOR — Sam Schmidt 25 pass from Sam Heggemann (Jake Nowak kick), 9:05
PRI — Myles Kee 2 run (Kee kick), 5:39
BOR — Tyler Stieffermann 24 pass from Heggemann (Nowak kick), 1:43
Second Quarter
BOR — Alonzo MacDonald 2 run (Nowak kick), 0:18.6
PRI — Kee 57 lateral from Gary Gaertner (kick failed) 0:00
Third Quarter
PRI — Kee 22 FG, 5:56
PRI — Jahaad Fort 68 pass from Harrison Wilmsen (kick failed), 0:8.2
Fourth Quarter
BOR — Heggemann 46 run (Heggemann run), 11:51
PRI — Wilmsen 10 run (Kee kick), 7:22
BOR — Schmidt 48 pass from Heggemann (Nowak kick), 7:08
BOR — Heggemann 21 run (Nowak kick), 1:36