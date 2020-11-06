Buhr Fumble Recover
Washington defensive end Trevor Buhr rumbles forward after picking up a fumble against Camdenton Friday in Week 11 play during the Class 5 District 4 semifinals. The play set up a Ryan Hoerstkamp touchdown catch to put Washington ahead, 14-7, at halftime. Missourian Photo/Arron Hustead.

The Class 5 District 4 championship game is coming to Washington

The Blue Jays (9-1) eliminated Camdenton (5-6), 28-21, Friday in district semifinal action.

Washington scored twice in the first half on Ryan Hoerstkamp touchdown catches to build a 14-7 halftime lead.

Camdenton came back to tie the score after three quarters, 14-14.

Two Cole Nahlik touchdown runs in the fourth quarter clinched the win.

The Blue Jays host the district championship game next week against either Battle or Rolla.

Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.

Box Score

Camdenton – 7+0+7+7=21

Washington – 7+7+0+14=28

First Quarter

WAS – Ryan Hoerstkamp 12 pass from Cam Millheiser (Devon Deckelman kick), 8:52

CAM – Cooper Ezard 67 pass from Jacob Wormsley (Kam Durnin kick), 0:44.2

Second Quarter

WAS – Hoerstkamp 22 pass from Millheiser (Deckelman kick), 0:49.8

Third Quarter

CAM – Wormsley 3 run (Durnin kick), 6:47

Fourth Quarter                                                     

WAS – Cole Nahlik 1 run (Deckelman kick), 8:19

CAM – Ezard 15 pass from Wormsley (Durnin kick), 6:16

WAS - Nahlik 10 run (Deckelman kick), 1:07