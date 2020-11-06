The Class 5 District 4 championship game is coming to Washington
The Blue Jays (9-1) eliminated Camdenton (5-6), 28-21, Friday in district semifinal action.
Washington scored twice in the first half on Ryan Hoerstkamp touchdown catches to build a 14-7 halftime lead.
Camdenton came back to tie the score after three quarters, 14-14.
Two Cole Nahlik touchdown runs in the fourth quarter clinched the win.
The Blue Jays host the district championship game next week against either Battle or Rolla.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
Camdenton – 7+0+7+7=21
Washington – 7+7+0+14=28
First Quarter
WAS – Ryan Hoerstkamp 12 pass from Cam Millheiser (Devon Deckelman kick), 8:52
CAM – Cooper Ezard 67 pass from Jacob Wormsley (Kam Durnin kick), 0:44.2
Second Quarter
WAS – Hoerstkamp 22 pass from Millheiser (Deckelman kick), 0:49.8
Third Quarter
CAM – Wormsley 3 run (Durnin kick), 6:47
Fourth Quarter
WAS – Cole Nahlik 1 run (Deckelman kick), 8:19
CAM – Ezard 15 pass from Wormsley (Durnin kick), 6:16
WAS - Nahlik 10 run (Deckelman kick), 1:07