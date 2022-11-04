The district championship game is coming to Bulldog country next week.
St. Clair (6-4), the No. 1 seeded team in Class 3 District 4, will host the title game in Week 12 after knocking out No. 5 St. James (3-8), 42-6, in the district semifinals.
Updated: November 4, 2022 @ 7:52 pm
St. CLair took advantage of a pair of short-field drives on its first two drives and punched in rushing scores on all three of its first-half possessions to lead 21-0 at halftime.
Isaac Nunez, Jordan Rodrigue and Cameron Simcox each ran one in from six yards or less. The Bulldogs added a two-point conversion on a broken play with Gabe Martinez picking up a dropped snap and throwing for two to Trenton Fox. Kicker Nathan Bess was 1-2 on extra-point tries in the opening half.
Battling wind gusts in the second half, the Bulldogs kept ulling away with two more Simcox touchdown runs and a second from Nunez.
Ryan Spurgeon's punt return touchdown in the third quarter was the lone score for the visiting Tigers.
The Bulldogs host either Sullivan or Owensville in Week 12.
Check the Wednesday Missourian for more details from Week 11.
Box Score
STJ - 0+0+6+0=6
STC - 8+13+15+6=42
First Quarter
STC - Isaac Nunez 6 run (Trenton Fox pass from Gabe Martinez), 5:25
Second Quarter
STC - Jordan Rodrigue 1 run (Nathan Bess kick), 9:54
STC - Cameron Simcox 2 run (kick failed), 0:29
Third Quarter
STJ - Ryan Spurgeon punt return (run failed), 9:04
STC - Simcox 7 run (Ty Record pass from Rodrigue), 6:07
STC - Simcox 9 run (Bess kick), 0:07
Fourth Quarter
STC - Nunez 22 run (kick failed), 9:48
