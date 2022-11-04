Simcox St. James
Buy Now

St. Clair senior Cameron Simcox breaks into the end zone for a short touchdown run in the second quarter Friday against St. James. The Bulldogs powered their way to a 21-0 lead at halftime of the district semifinal contest. Missourian Photo/Arron Hustead.

The district championship game is coming to Bulldog country next week.

St. Clair (6-4), the No. 1 seeded team in Class 3 District 4, will host the title game in Week 12 after knocking out No. 5 St. James (3-8), 42-6, in the district semifinals.