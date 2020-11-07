The road to a Class 4 District 2 title continues to go through John Burroughs.
The Bombers (3-1) won Saturday at home in the district semifinals against Pacific (2-6), 35-7
The loss ends Pacific’s season while the Bombers will host Union (5-4) next Saturday at 1 p.m. in the district championship contest.
After the Bombers scored the first five touchdowns of the game, Pacific got into the end zone on a five-yard pass from Luke Meyer to Don’TA Harris on the Indians’ penultimate drive in the fourth quarter.
Chris Pittman and Caleb Merritt each scored twice for John Burroughs. Malachi Chunn ran it in once.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
Pacific – 0+0+0+7=7
John Burroughs – 14+14+7+0=35
First Quarter
JBR – Chris Pittman 1 run (kick failed), 7:26
JBR – Caleb Merritt 78 run (Malachi Chunn run), 3:55
Second Quarter
JBR – Chunn 72 run (Tucker Desloge kick), 8:24
JBR – Merritt 17 run (Desloge kick), 4:56
Third Quarter
JBR – Pittman 19 run (Desloge kick), 3:42
Fourth Quarter
PAC – Don’TA Harris 5 pass from Luke Meyer (Kenneth Bishop kick), 6:15