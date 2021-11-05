Even after moving up a class Helias Catholic continues to prove itself a powerhouse in Class 5 this season.
The 2020 Class 4 state champion Crusaders (9-1) bogarted the scoring in the first half on the way to a 49-6 home win against the Washington Blue Jays (7-4).
Helias built a 42-0 halftime lead through a balanced offensive attack, scoring three times on the ground and three through the air.
Ryan Klahr ran in two touchdowns and Carson Brauner one while quarterback Drew Miller connected with Harrison Miller, Cole Stumpe and Kaden Hampson for touchdown passes.
Linebacker Tyler Sandbothe scooped up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown to open the second half.
Camden Millheiser ran in Washington’s only score midway through the third quarter.
Helias advances to the district championship game next week against the winner of Holt and Battle.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
Washington – 0+0+6+0=6
Helias – 21+21+7+0=49
First Quarter
HEL – Harrison Miller 48 pass from Drew Miller (Vinnie Calvarusso kick), 7:37
HEL – Carson Brauner 3 run (Calvarusso kick), 4:40
HEL – Ryan Klahr 50 run (Calvarusso kick), 2:18
Second Quarter
HEL – Cole Stumpe 15 pass from Drew Miller (Calvarusso kick), 8:20
HEL – Kaden Hampson 36 pass from Drew Miller (Calvarusso kick), 3:57
HEL – Klahr 48 run (Calvarusso kick), 2:03
Third Quarter
HEL – Tyler Sandbothe 10 fumble return (Calvarusso kick), 11:50
WAS – Camden Millheiser 12 run (kick failed), 6:06
Fourth Quarter
No Scoring