The Washington Blue Jays will march on in the Class 5 District 4 bracket thanks to a 35-8 home win over Capital City at Scanlan Stadium Friday.
Washington proved to 7-3 on the season and will go to Jefferson City to play Helias in the district semifinals.
Capital City ended its season at 1-9.
The full story will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
CAP — 0-0-0-8=8
WAS — 7-14-14-0=35
First Quarter
WAS — Cam Millheiser 14 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 7:07
Second Quarter
WAS — Landon Boston 1 run (kick failed), 6:17
WAS — Boston 3 run (Millheiser run), 2:31
Third Quarter
WAS — Millheiser 43 run (Deckelman kick), 4:08
WAS — Deckelman 12 run (Luke Johnson kick), 0:55.6
Fourth Quarter
CAP — Andrew Beanland 8 run (Matthew Boyer run), 0:23.5