Cam Millheiser scores
Washington quarterback Cam Millheiser runs into the end zone scoring Oct. 29 during a game against the Capitol City Crusaders. Washington won the game 35-8. Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

The Washington Blue Jays will march on in the Class 5 District 4 bracket thanks to a 35-8 home win over Capital City at Scanlan Stadium Friday.

Washington proved to 7-3 on the season and will go to Jefferson City to play Helias in the district semifinals.

Capital City ended its season at 1-9.

The full story will be in the Wednesday Missourian.

Box Score

CAP — 0-0-0-8=8

WAS — 7-14-14-0=35

First Quarter

WAS — Cam Millheiser 14 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 7:07

Second Quarter

WAS — Landon Boston 1 run (kick failed), 6:17

WAS — Boston 3 run (Millheiser run), 2:31

Third Quarter

WAS — Millheiser 43 run (Deckelman kick), 4:08

WAS — Deckelman 12 run (Luke Johnson kick), 0:55.6

Fourth Quarter

CAP — Andrew Beanland 8 run (Matthew Boyer run), 0:23.5