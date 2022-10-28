Hughes Scambles for Score
Helped by a block from Garet Walbrecht, Union quarterback Liam Hughes scrambles for a 21-yard touchdown in the second quarter Friday at Stierberger Stadium.

 Bill Battle

UNION — “I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve,” Isoroku Yamamoto “Tora! Tora! Tora!”

That’s exactly what the Affton Cougars did to Union on three of its first plays, scoring a long touchdown, getting an onside kick and a long pass up the middle.