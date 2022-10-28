UNION — “I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve,” Isoroku Yamamoto “Tora! Tora! Tora!”
That’s exactly what the Affton Cougars did to Union on three of its first plays, scoring a long touchdown, getting an onside kick and a long pass up the middle.
The “sleeping giant,” Union (10-0) paused to regroup, and the rest of the game went in favor of the Wildcats in a 57-15 victory over Affton (3-7) to open Class 4 District 2 playoff action Friday at Stierberger Stadium.
The Wildcats scored 35 consecutive points in the first quarter and never looked back from there. It was 50-0 at the half.
Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Union will play next Friday at Rockwood Summit (8-2) in the district semifinals.
AFF — Terran Mitchell 62 run (Ronnie Willenbrink kick), 11:12
UNI — Wyatt Birke 22 run (Luke Koch kick), 8:02
UNI — Ryan Rapert 15 pass from Liam Hughes (Koch kick), 5:18
UNI — Hayden Parmenter 58 run (Koch kick), 3:51
UNI — Birke 1 run (Koch kick), 2:49
UNI — Parmenter 24 run (Koch kick), 0:49
UNI — Hughes 21 run (Ryan Stowe kick), 9:51
UNI — Brenden Struebbe 11 pass from Connor Curnutte (Joseph Zagarri run), 2:42
UNI — Garet Walbrecht 6 run (Stowe kick), 4:50
AFF — Antonio Muyco 1 run (Zac Gibson pass from Muyco), 0:04