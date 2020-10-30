Welcome back, Union Wildcats!
After a two-week layoff due to COVID-19 quarantines, the Wildcats (4-4) raced to a 42-0 win over Clayton (1-3) in the opening round of the Class 4 District 2 tournament Friday at Stierberger Stadium.
Union, the second seed, will host No. 6 Sullivan next Friday at 7 p.m. Sullivan (2-5) shut out Affton in the opening round, 18-0.
The semifinal will be a rematch. Union won the Four Rivers Conference game, 14-0, with rain dominating the second half. Like Union, Sullivan missed the last two weeks due to quarantines.
Against Clayton, Union offense wasted no time scoring on their first offensive play on a 27-yard pass from Liam Hughes to Nick Birke.
Union scored four more touchdowns in the first half on runs of four and six yards by Gavin Wencker and passes of 13 and five yards from Hughes to Donavan Rutledge to build a 35-0 halftime lead.
Wyatt Birke scored on a three-yard run in the second half.
Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
C-0-0-0-0=0
U-21-14-0-7=42
First Quarter
U-Nick Birke 27 pass from Liam Hughes (Luke Koch kick) 7:22
U-Gavin Wencker 4 run (Koch kick) 3:03
U-Wencker 6 run (Koch kick) 0:08
Second Quarter
U-Donavan Rutledge 13 pass from Hughes (Kock kick) 5:07
U-Rutledge 5 pass from Hughes (Koch kick) 0:01
Third Quarter
No scoring
Fourth Quarter
U-Wyatt Birke 3 run (Koch kick) 7:08