Scoring late in the fourth quarter, the St. James Tigers upset the St. Clair Bulldogs in Class 3 District 4 action Friday, 13-12.
St. James got the go ahead score with 5:34 on the clock when Cody Wilfong ran it in from three yards out to give the Tigers the victory 13-12.
St. James improved to 2-8 while St. Clair ended its season at 5-4.
St. Clair had won the earlier matchup, 22-8, Oct. 1.
It was the Tigers who came out on top to advance to the second round of districts 13-12.
St Clair scored the first two touchdowns of the first half getting touchdowns from Skyler Sanders on a 21-yard run and a nine-yard pass from Jordan Rodrigue to Carter Short.
St. James received its touchdown on a 75-yard pass from Cooper Harlan to Peyton Maylee making it 12-7 St Clair at half.
Box Score
STJ-0-7-0-6=13
STC-6-6-0-0=12
First Quarter
STC-Skyler Sanders 21 run (run no good) 6:46
Second Quarter
STC-Carter Short 9 pass from Jordan Rodrigue (run no good) 6:15
STJ-Peyton Maylee 75 pass from Cooper Harlan (Tyler Limback kick) 5:12
Third Quarter
No scoring
Fourth Quarter
STJ-Cody Wilfong run 3 (kick no good) 5:34