Makai Parton fan for six touchdowns Friday as the Pacific Indians stomped Affton in the opening round of the Class 4 District 2 playoffs, 81-0.
Pacific (5-5) advances to play at second-seeded Union (9-0) next Friday. Affton ended its season at 1-9.
Parton scored the first four Pacific touchdowns and added two more in the second quarter.
Matt Austin, injured for much of the season, returned to run for two scores. Trenton Johnson, Raidon Fowler and Brennen Davis scored one touchdown apiece.
Pacific led 40-0 after one quarter, 74-0 at the half, and 81-0 after three quarters.
Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
AFF — 0-0-0-0=0
PAC — 40-34-7-0=81
First Quarter
PAC — Makai Parton 14 run (Makai Parton run), 10:51
PAC — Makai Parton 2 run (Raidon Fowler run), 6:24
PAC — Makai Parton 6 run (Matt Austin run), 4:58
PAC — Makai Parton 41 run (Matt Austin run), 3:09
PAC — Matt Austin 31 run (Nick Wedemeier run), 1:08
Second Quarter
PAC — Makai Parton 29 run (Matt Austin run), 11:54
PAC — Matt Austin 18 run (kick failed), 11:19
PAC — Makai Parton 43 run (Trenton Johnson kick), 9:53
PAC — Trenton Johnson 3 run (Trenton Johnson kick), 7:10
PAC — Raidon Fowler 3 run (kick failed), 2:33
Third Quarter
PAC — Brennen Davis 2 run (Trenton Johnson kick), 1:01
Fourth Quarter
No scoring