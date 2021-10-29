Chasing Coffey
Hermann's Conner Coffey seeks an opening as Borgia linebacker Liam Kluesner tries to chase him down at the end of the second quarter Friday in Hermann.

 Bill Battle

HERMANN — Hermann will advance in the Class 2 District 2 playoffs thanks to a 27-6 home win over St. Francis Borgia Regional Friday.

Hermann (4-6) will play next Friday at Lutheran Charles. Lutheran St. Charles beat Hermann Sept. 17, 50-0.

Borgia ended the season at 1-9.

Hermann broke through for three scores in the second quarter after neither team found the end zone in the opening quarter.

Persistent light rain ended prior to game time, leaving conditions damp and cool.

Complete game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.

Box Score

BOR — 0-0-6-0=6

HER — 0-20-0-7=27

First Quarter

No scoring

Second Quarter

HER — Parker Anderson 1 run (run failed), 11:20

HER — Conner Coffey 2 run (Seth Hackman pass from Parker Anderson), 5:43 

HER — Anderson 13 run (run failed), 1:24

Third Quarter

BOR — Tate Marquart 26 pass from Koen Zeltmann (kick failed), 6:27

Fourth Quarter

HER — Gavin Hackmann 8 run (Nolan Brune kick), 5:57