HERMANN — Hermann will advance in the Class 2 District 2 playoffs thanks to a 27-6 home win over St. Francis Borgia Regional Friday.
Hermann (4-6) will play next Friday at Lutheran Charles. Lutheran St. Charles beat Hermann Sept. 17, 50-0.
Borgia ended the season at 1-9.
Hermann broke through for three scores in the second quarter after neither team found the end zone in the opening quarter.
Persistent light rain ended prior to game time, leaving conditions damp and cool.
Complete game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
BOR — 0-0-6-0=6
HER — 0-20-0-7=27
First Quarter
No scoring
Second Quarter
HER — Parker Anderson 1 run (run failed), 11:20
HER — Conner Coffey 2 run (Seth Hackman pass from Parker Anderson), 5:43
HER — Anderson 13 run (run failed), 1:24
Third Quarter
BOR — Tate Marquart 26 pass from Koen Zeltmann (kick failed), 6:27
Fourth Quarter
HER — Gavin Hackmann 8 run (Nolan Brune kick), 5:57