Jumping out to an early lead, the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights rolled to a 44-6 victory over Winfield in the opening round of the Class 3 District 3 playoffs.
Borgia (6-3) will host the winner of Saturday’s Priory-Herculaneum first-round game next Friday at 7 p.m.
Winfield ended the season at 0-10.
Borgia scored twice in the opening minute. Alonzo MacDonald scored on a 48-yard touchdown 24 seconds into the game. After Jake Nowak’s kick, Borgia led 7-0. After a botched play, Borgia tackled Winfield’s runner in the end zone for a safety 58 seconds into the game.
Borgia added touchdowns from MacDonald, Ryan Kell and Sam Heggemann in the first quarter to lead 30-0 after eight minutes.
The Knights got a 64-yard touchdown run by MacDonald and a 42-yard interception return from Kell in the second quarter.
In the second half, the Knights played mainly reserves.
Winfield got onto the scoreboard on a 23-yard fumble return by Cole Sams with 10 minutes to play.
Box Score
WIN — 0-0-0-6=6
BOR — 30-14-0-0=44
First Quarter
BOR - Alonzo MacDonald 48 run (Jake Nowak kick), 11:36
BOR - Safety, ballcarrier tackled in end zone, 11:02
BOR - MacDonald 15 run (Nowak kick), 9:27
BOR - Ryan Kell 49 pass from Sam Heggemann (Nowak kick), 6:21
BOR - Heggemann 3 run (Nowak kick), 0:12.3
Second Quarter
BOR - MacDonald 64 run (Nowak kick), 7:04
BOR - Kell 42 interception return (Nowak kick), 4:44
Third Quarter
No scoring
Fourth Quarter
WIN - Cole Sams 23 fumble return (run failed), 10:00