Touchdown Knights!
Borgia wide receiver Tate Marquart catches a touchdown pass as California's Ayden Bryant defends Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Washington. The Knights beat the Pintos 28-21 and advance to play Hermann High School next week at Hermann.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

St. Francis Borgia is moving on in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 2 football playoffs.

The third-seeded Knights edges No. 6 California at home Friday, 28-21.