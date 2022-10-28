St. Francis Borgia is moving on in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 2 football playoffs.
St. Francis Borgia is moving on in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 2 football playoffs.
The third-seeded Knights edges No. 6 California at home Friday, 28-21.
Borgia had to come from behind in the second half to win. The Knights trailed 21-14 before Nathan Kell hit Tate Marquart with 5:04 remaining in the third quarter. Zach Mort’s extra-point kick tied it.
Hayden Wolfe ran in from six yards out with 9:59 left in the fourth quarter and Mort booted the extra point to win it.
Borgia improved to 6-4 while California finished the season at 4-6.
Borgia will play at Hermann (8-2) next Friday in the district semifinals. The Bearcats shut out Cuba (0-10), 68-0.
Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
CAL — 0-14-7-0 = 21
BOR — 7-7-7-7 = 28
First Quarter
BOR — Trenton Volmert 15 run (Zach Mort kick), 7:28
Second Quarter
CAL — Brooks Volkart 1 run (Eric Cardenas kick), 10:29
BOR — Will Hoer 75 kick return (Mort kick), 10:12
CAL — Martin Kilmer 7 run (Cardenas kick), 7:59
Third Quarter
CAL — Tyler Oden 4 run (Cardenas kick), 8:37
BOR — Tate Marquart 29 pass from Nathan Kell (Mort kick), 5:04
Fourth Quarter
BOR — Hayden Wolfe 6 run (Mort kick), 9:59
