When it Raines at Timberland, it pours.
Timberland quarterback AJ Raines threw for four touchdowns and ran for two more to carry the Wolves (7-3) t0 a 42-19 Week 10 victory over Washington (5-5).
The result ends the season for the Blue Jays.
Washington kept it close, trailing 14-0 after one quarter and 14-6 at halftime.
Both sides exchanged a pair of touchdowns in the back half of the third quarter.
Landon Boston and Evan Gaither hit paydirt for Washington with a pair of short touchdown runs and Devon Deckelman returned a kickoff 95 yards for another score.
Timberland scored the final 21 points to pull away from a 21-19 lead. The Wolves will play at Holt next week in the district semifinals.
Check the Wednesday Missourian for more details from Week 10.
Box Score
WAS - 0+6+13+0=19
TIM - 14+0+14+14=42
First Quarter
TIM - Travis Reeves 2 pass from AJ Raines (Raines kick), 9:17
TIM - Raines 2 run (Raines kick), 3:40
Second Quarter
WAS - Landon Boston 2 run (kick failed), 0:15.4
Third Quarter
WAS - Evan Gaither 1 run (run failed), 5:55
TIM - Tank Billings 21 pass from Raines (Raines kick), 3:36
WAS - Devon Deckelman 95 kick return (Deckelman kick), 3:21
TIM - Austin Humphrey 13 pass from Raines (Raines kick), 2:30
Fourth Quarter
TIM - Billings 4 pass from Raines (Raines kick), 9:55
TIM - Raines 12 run (Raines kick), 6:27
