Deckelman Raines
Washington senior running back Devon Deckelman is upended by Timberland defender AJ Raines Friday in Week 10 football action. Raines had a hand in all six Timberland scores in a 42-19 victory over the Blue Jays. Missourian Photo/Arron Hustead.

When it Raines at Timberland, it pours.

Timberland quarterback AJ Raines threw for four touchdowns and ran for two more to carry the Wolves (7-3) t0 a 42-19 Week 10 victory over Washington (5-5).