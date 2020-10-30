There was no stopping the Bulldogs from moving on.
St. Clair (8-0) defeated St. James (1-9), 49-0, in Week 10’s district semifinal round.
The home Bulldogs rushed their way to a quick 21-0 lead in the first quarter before tacking on an additional 21 points in the second period for a 42-0 halftime score.
Lance McCoy rushed for three touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Shane Stanfill and Landen Roberts each rushed for one.
Wes Hinson found a wide open Chase Walters for a 41-yard strike on the game’s second score.
Dakota Gotsch rounded out the first half with an interception return for a touchdown.
The Bulldogs remain at home to host a district semifinal game in Week 11 against either Potosi or Salem.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
St. James – 0+0+0+0=0
St. Clair – 21+21+7+0=49
First Quarter
STC – Lance McCoy 5 run (Landen Roberts kick), 7:48
STC – Chase Walters 41 pass from Wes Hinson (Roberts kick), 2:55
STC – McCoy 35 run (Roberts kick), 0:11
Second Quarter
STC – McCoy 8 run (Roberts kick), 6:54
STC – Shane Stanfill 36 run (Roberts kick), 4:58
STC – Dakota Gotsch 45 interception return (Roberts kick), 1:44
Third Quarter
STC – Roberts 27 run (Roberts kick), 7:46
Fourth Quarter
No Scoring