Rockwood Summit will advance to play another week.
Pacific (1-9) will not after Friday's Week 10 loss to the Falcons (9-1), 68-14.
Summit took control of the game early, building a 27-0 lead after one quarter.
The score stood at 54-0 at halftime.
The Falcans will advance to host Union in Week 11 in the Class 4 District semifinals.
As the district's No. 2 seed, Summit will host the No. 3 Wildcats (10-0).
Check the Wednesday Missourian for a full report from the contest.
