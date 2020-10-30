The Indians play on.
Pacific (2-5) won on the road at Windsor (2-7), 50-34, in Week 10 action to advance through the district quarterfinals.
Running back Matt Austin powered the Pacific offense with five rushing touchdowns and at least 180 rushing yards.
Pacific trailed 21-14 at halftime, but pulled within one point after Austin’s first of four second-half touchdowns and then capitalized on a turnover with a 40-yard touchdown strike from freshman quarterback Luke Meyer to Trevor Hill.
The Indians held the lead from that point on.
Pacific will play at John Burroughs in the district semifinals in Week 11.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
Pacific – 6+8+14+22=50
Windsor – 7+14+0+13=34
First Quarter
WIN – Unknown touchdown (kick good)
PAC – Unknown touchdown (attempt failed)
Second Quarter
PAC – Matt Austin 20 run (conversion good), 10:29
WIN – Unknown touchdown (attempt failed)
WIN – Unknown touchdown (conversion good)
Third Quarter
PAC – Austin 10 run (kick failed), 6:58
PAC – Trevor Hill 40 pass from Luke Meyer (conversion good), 5:14
Fourth Quarter
PAC – Austin 30 run (conversion good), 11:04
WIN – Unknown touchdown (kick good), 8:00
PAC – Austin 60 run (conversion good), 5:22
WIN – Unknown touchdown (attempt failed), 4:04
PAC – Austin 60 run (attempt failed), 2:39