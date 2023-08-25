Opening up on their new turf, the St Clair Bulldogs (1-0) cruised to a victory over the Potosi Trojans (0-1) 48-6.
 

(1) comment

kcb1340
kcb1340

Impressive play by the Bulldog players along with top notch coaching made for a great game!

