Pacific receiver Ethan Hall knocks the ball away from Borgia defender Will Hoer during the second half of Friday's contest at Borgia.

 Bill Battle

WASHINGTON — For the first time since 1995, and the fourth time in matchup history, the Pacific football Indians have defeated the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights.

The Indians won, 30-12.

Pacific jumped on top with the first three scores, including two in the opening quarter, and didn’t look back.

Matt Austin ran for two touchdowns while Makai Parton and Trenton Johnson each ran for one.

Borgia got touchdowns from Koen Zeltmann and Trenton Volmert.

Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.

Pacific will host Washington next Friday while Borgia goes to Union.

Scoring Summary

PAC — 16-8-6-0=30

BOR — 0-6-6-0=12

First Quarter

PAC —Matt Austin 3 run (Austin run), 8:14

PAC — Makai Parton 5 run (Austin run), 4:40

Second Quarter

PAC — Austin 19 run (Parton run), 4:48

BOR — Koen Zeltmann 15 run (run failed), 2:30

Third Quarter

PAC — Trenton Johnson 2 run (run failed), 6:31

BOR — Trenton Volmert 11 run (run failed), 0:57.4

Fourth Quarter

No Scoring