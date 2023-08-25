Are you ready for some football?
Well, get ready to wait at least an extra hour for the Week 1 kickoff to take place in most places, perhaps longer.
All of the games around the area have elected to combat the current heat advisory by postponing their start time at least an hour from the usual 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Concerning Pacific at St. Francis Borgia, Chris Arand, the Knights’ activities director, issued a statement that a tentative start time was set for 8 p.m., but it would be dependent on how quickly teams would be able to warm up after a favorable wet bulb reading.
The wet bulb globe thermometer is a MSHSAA-approved tool used to measure acceptable heat/humidity levels for practices and contests.
MSHSAA recommends the wet bulb be put to use whenever the ambient temperature exceeds 80 degrees.
MSHSAA has set forth a pair of charts of acceptable reading levels for outdoor activities to take place, one with the acceptable levels for high school students and one with the acceptable levels for middle school students.
As it pertains to high school events, there are to be no outdoor workouts if the reading exceeds 92 degrees and all competitions are to be delayed or canceled.
If the bulb reading measures between 90-92 degrees, games can be played but additional official timeouts for water breaks are to be implemented.
There are additional practice restrictions if the wet bulb measurement is between 82-90 degrees, but no restrictions specified for official games.
Games around the area Friday night include Union at Washington, Pacific at Borgia, Potosi at St. Clair, Sullivan at Northwest, Montgomery County at Hermann, Owensville at Cuba and St. James at Salem.
Union at Washington
The Wildcats and Blue Jays served up a classic in their Week 1 Stierberger Stadium meeting in 2022, a 29-28 battle decided by a two-point conversion in the final minute of play.
For the second year in a row, Union opens the season as the No. 1 team in the Missourian preseason football pool, as voted on by area media members.
Washington is the No. 4 team in that same poll.
As always, both teams will have a new look after graduating a number of seniors, but even more will be new at Washington this year with the arrival of new Head Coach Matt Klein.
Even the turf under their feet Friday night will be new as Washington was one of area schools to have its turf replaced in the offseason. Union and St. Clair also changed out their old turf.
Union is coming off back-to-back Four Rivers Conference titles and two straight undefeated regular seasons, finishing with a 10-1 record last fall.
Washington went 5-5 in 2022.
The Blue Jays and Wildcats have evenly split the last six renditions of the rivalry, but Union has picked up the win in each of the last two years.
The Wildcats have won three of the last four meetings, dating back to 2017. The rivalry took a two-year hiatus in 2018 and 2019.
Pacific at Borgia
Two years ago, the Indians broke a lengthy Borgia head-to-head winning streak on the Knights’ home turf.
It was Pacific’s first time beating Borgia since 1995.
In 2022, Borgia paid it back with a 27-0 shutout win in Pacific to start the season.
Now, the rivalry comes back to Washington.
Borgia, ranked third in the Missourian preseason football poll, comes off an 8-5 season in 2022 and will not have a league schedule this year in the final season of the Archdiocesan Athletic Association.
Pacific went 1-9 in 2022 amid a plague of injuries, earning its lone victory in the final week of the regular season.
Potosi at St. Clair
After two straight years of playing the first game of the year on the road, the Bulldogs will look to avenge last year’s 27-14 Week 1 loss that took place in Potosi.
Prior to that meeting, St. Clair had won three straight times against the Trojans in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The teams did not play each other in 2020 or 2021.
St. Clair turned in a 6-5 record last year and tied for second place in the Four Rivers Conference, scoring wins over Pacific, Sullivan, St. James twice, Windsor and Owensville.
The Bulldogs fell to Sullivan in the district championship game last season, 14-13.
Potosi finished last fall with a 3-7 record. After their Week 1 triumph, the Trojans went on a three-game losing streak and didn’t return to the win column until Week 5 when they defeated Fredericktown.
Potosi added its final win in Week 7 last year against St. Charles West.
Sullivan at Northwest
After finishing in a three-way tie for second place in the Four Rivers Conference in 2022, the Eagles went on to do great things in the postseason.
Sullivan not only won the Class 3 District 4 Tournament, but advanced all the way to the state semifinals.
The Eagles are the No. 2 ranked team in the Missourian preseason football poll this year.
Sullivan had no problems taming the winless Northwest Lions in 2022, winning 34-7.
After suffering back-to-back losses in Weeks 3 and 4 last year, the Eagles won nine consecutive games and finished out the season with an 11-3 record.
Northwest’s last win was in Week 9 of the 2021 season.
Montgomery County at Hermann
The Bearcats enjoyed their winningest season in much of the last decade in 2022, going 8-3 and tying for second place in the Four Rivers Conference.
The last time Hermann won more games was the 9-3 season of 2014. Hermann also won eight games in 2016, finishing that year at 8-4.
The Bearcats earned a 25-13 win in Montgomery County last year and return home to Gasconade for the latest installment of this rivalry.
Hermann has recently dominated the head-to-head matchup with the Wildcats. Save for a 31-16 loss in Hermann two years ago, the Bearcats have defeated Montgomery County in every other meeting since 2014.
Owensville at Cuba
This is a new year for the Dutchmen as Head Coach Dustin Howard takes over the program.
Owensville finished at 5-6 in 2022, going 2-4 against the rest of the Four Rivers Conference.
Cuba suffered a winless 2022 season at 0-10, including a 50-0 shutout loss in Owensville last year.
The Wildcats went 1-9 the year before that, picking up their only 2021 victory in Week 9 against fellow winless program Principia.
Owensville has won nine consecutive meetings over Cuba since 2014. The teams did not play each other in 2013.
St. James at Salem
The Tigers of Phelps County were able to put together three wins in 2022, including a postseason victory over Principia in the Class 3 District 4 playoffs.
St. James finished the season at 3-8, last place in the Four Rivers Conference at 0-6. The Tigers’ regular season wins came against Salem and Cuba.
The blue Tigers of Salem will look to avenge last year’s 42-0 loss to St. James as they welcome the red Tigers to Dent County to open this year.
Salem is coming off an 0-10 season, last tasting victory at Cabool in Week 9 of 2021.
