Borgia running back Alonzo MacDonald tries to break a tackle attempt by Pacific's Trenton Johnson near the end of the first quarter Friday in Pacific. MacDonald scored a 5-yard touchdown on the play, which came with 4 seconds left in the first quarter. Missourian Photo/Bill Battle.

PACIFIC — It took Nick Dyson 13 seconds to go 88 yards with the opening kickoff for the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights.

And that's how long Friday's season opener in Pacific stayed tied. Borgia scored the first 21 points and never looked back in a 49-12 win over the Indians.

Borgia will host Union next Friday while Pacific travels to Washington.

Box Score

BOR 21-14-7-7=49

PAC 0-6-0-6=12

First Quarter

BOR - Nick Dyson 88 kickoff return (Jake Nowak kick), 11:47

BOR - Sam Schmidt 60 pass from Sam Heggemann (Nowak kick), 10:33

BOR - Alonzo MacDonald 5 run (Nowak kick), 0:04

Second Quarter

PAC - Matthew Austin 3 run (kick failed), 8:44

BOR - Andrew Patton 9 pass from Heggemann (Nowak kick), 5:20

BOR - MacDonald 2 run (Nowak kick), 1:35

Third Quarter

BOR - Spencer Breckenkamp 13 pass from Heggemann (Nowak kick), 7:19

BOR - Heggemann 2 run (Nowak kick), 0:20

Fourth Quarter

PAC - Don'Ta Harris 20 pass from Luke Meyer (run failed), @6:15