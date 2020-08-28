PACIFIC — It took Nick Dyson 13 seconds to go 88 yards with the opening kickoff for the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights.
And that's how long Friday's season opener in Pacific stayed tied. Borgia scored the first 21 points and never looked back in a 49-12 win over the Indians.
Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Borgia will host Union next Friday while Pacific travels to Washington.
Box Score
BOR 21-14-7-7=49
PAC 0-6-0-6=12
First Quarter
BOR - Nick Dyson 88 kickoff return (Jake Nowak kick), 11:47
BOR - Sam Schmidt 60 pass from Sam Heggemann (Nowak kick), 10:33
BOR - Alonzo MacDonald 5 run (Nowak kick), 0:04
Second Quarter
PAC - Matthew Austin 3 run (kick failed), 8:44
BOR - Andrew Patton 9 pass from Heggemann (Nowak kick), 5:20
BOR - MacDonald 2 run (Nowak kick), 1:35
Third Quarter
BOR - Spencer Breckenkamp 13 pass from Heggemann (Nowak kick), 7:19
BOR - Heggemann 2 run (Nowak kick), 0:20
Fourth Quarter
PAC - Don'Ta Harris 20 pass from Luke Meyer (run failed), @6:15