PACIFIC — It took eight weeks for the St. Francis Borgia Knights to get a win in 2021.
The Knights needed one to equal that win total for 2022 as the Knights shut out Pacific, 27-0.
Hayden Wolfe scored two touchdowns, one on a run and the other on an interception return as the Borgia defense kept Pacific out of the end zone.
Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
The Knights are slated to host Union next Friday, if its new turf field can be completed.
Pacific plays at Francis Howell Central in Week 2.
Box Score
BOR — 0-0-7-20 = 27
PAC — 0-0-0-0 = 0
First Quarter
No scoring
Second Quarter
No Scoring
Third Quarter
BOR — Trenton Volmert 13 run (Zach Mort kick), 5:57
Fourth Quarter
BOR — Hayden Wolfe 37 run (Mort kick), 10:52
BOR — Brody Denbow 5 pass from Koen Zeltmann (Mort kick), 3:01
BOR — Wolfe 33 interception return (kick failed), 1:42
